Pep Guardiola Talks About Champions League Challenge
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discusses the challenge of winning the Champions League with the club. Guardiola coached the Citizens to a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discusses the challenge of winning the Champions League with the club. Guardiola coached the Citizens to a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.
Kaynak: Dugout
YORUMLAR
İmamoğlu'na "Oğlum" diye hitap eden Erkan Tan, Ordu Valisini göreve çağırdı: İstanbul Valiliği'ne tayin edilsin
Son Dakika Haberleri