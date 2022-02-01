Patriarch Bartholomew and Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs attended a ceremony in Gokceada

A ceremony was held in the St. Trifonos Church, which was restored and opened for worship last year in the Gokceada district of Canakkale. Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew and Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis attended the ceremony.

A ceremony was held at the Church of St. Trifonos in Sirinkoy, Gokceada district. Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew and Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis also attended the ceremony officiated by Gokceada and Bozcaada Metropolitan Kyrillos Sykisi. Passages from the Bible were read and prayers were said in the ceremony, in which the members of the Greek community in Gokceada showed great interest. The church, located on one of the most remote and high points of the island, was opened for worship after 55 years when the restoration was completed last year.

(PHOTOS)