Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital

Ankara City Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has patented the 'birth table visor' which protects babies and medical personnel from pregnant women with Covid-19 during delivery.

Ankara City Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has patented the 'birth table visor' which protects babies and medical personnel from pregnant women with Covid-19 during delivery.

Ankara City Hospital Gynecology Hospital has developed a 'birth table visor' in order to prevent the transmission of viruses during childbirth by pregnant women with Covid-19. The transparent visor, which allows the mother to breathe comfortably inside, also prevents contact with the health personnel and the baby through droplets. The patented visor was also published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"IT CAN BE USED AFTER PANDEMIC AS WELL"

"Our priority is always normal delivery. When we take the mother to the delivery table, Covid-19 can spread through droplets. The birth table visor we produce to prevent contamination. The mother can breathe easily inside. This visor can be used when the mother has an infectious disease in the post-Covid period as well," said Chief Physician of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Prof. Dr. Ozlem Moraloglu Tekin.

(PHOTOS)


Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital

Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital

Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
Prof. Dr. Murat Akova'dan Turkovac açıklaması: Sinovac kadar etkili olacak

Prof. Dr. Murat Akova'dan Turkovac açıklaması: Sinovac kadar etkili olacak

 Son dakika haberi: Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu Üyesi Şener'den grip vakalarında artış uyarısı

Son dakika haberi: Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu Üyesi Şener'den grip vakalarında artış uyarısı

 Bakan Koca aşı dozunda dünya sıralamasını paylaştı! Almanya'yı geçen Türkiye 7'nci sırada

Bakan Koca aşı dozunda dünya sıralamasını paylaştı! Almanya'yı geçen Türkiye 7'nci sırada
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Vladimir Putin Hulusi Akar Mustafa Şentop Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Muhammed Ali Fatih Erbakan
Magazin Tarkan Mustafa Keser Şafak Sezer
Spor Muslera
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Mustafa Varank Şans Oyunları Rüya Tabirleri Demir Çelik Donald Trump Emine Erdoğan
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Patented 'birth table visor' from Ankara City Hospital - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 27.09.2021 11:39:37. #1.11#