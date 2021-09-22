Paris Climate Agreement to be submitted to Turkish Parliament for approval - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Paris Climate Agreement to be submitted to Turkish Parliament for approval

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Paris Climate Agreement to be submitted to Turkish Parliament for approval

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced that the Paris Climate Agreement will be submitted to the Turkish Parliament for approval in October."Turkey, under the leadership of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan; takes another historical step towards the future of our children.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced that the Paris Climate Agreement will be submitted to the Turkish Parliament for approval in October.

"Turkey, under the leadership of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan; takes another historical step towards the future of our children. We present the Paris Climate Agreement to our Parliament for approval in October. Turkey, which is at the forefront of every issue that concerns the future of the world and the well-being of humanity, fulfills its responsibilities both in the national and international arena in terms of climate change combat and adaptation policies," said Minister Kurum in a statement.

(PHOTOS)


Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Murat Kurum Ahmet Davutoğlu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Müge Anlı Amelia Hamlin Burak Yamantürk
Spor Hamit Altıntop Şenol Güneş Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu Rıza Çalımbay
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler Yemek Tarifleri Ali İhsan Su Antonio Guterres
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Paris Climate Agreement to be submitted to Turkish Parliament for approval - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 22.09.2021 13:16:52. #1.12#