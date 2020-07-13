Panathinaikos hold PAOK for a draw at Toumba Without a win for the last two rounds, PAOK were desperate for three points against Panathinaikos in the Championship Round of the 2019-20 Greek Superleague playoffs. Panathinaikos defended deep and held the hosts' for a draw as PAOK's efforts didn't result in a goal.

