Panathinaikos hold PAOK for a draw at Toumba
Without a win for the last two rounds, PAOK were desperate for three points against Panathinaikos in the Championship Round of the 2019-20 Greek Superleague playoffs. Panathinaikos defended deep and held the hosts' for a draw as PAOK's efforts didn't result in a goal.
13.07.2020 18:41 | Son Güncelleme: 13.07.2020 18:47
Without a win for the last two rounds, PAOK were desperate for three points against Panathinaikos in the Championship Round of the 2019-20 Greek Superleague playoffs. Panathinaikos defended deep and held the hosts' for a draw as PAOK's efforts didn't result in a goal.
Kaynak: Dugout