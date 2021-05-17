Paid employees increased to 13 million in March
The number of paid employees increased by 1.3 percent on monthly basis and increased by 7.5 percent on an annual basis to 13 million people in March, according to the Paid Employee Statistics data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

The number of paid employees increased to 13 million 274 in March, up from 12 million 87 thousand 779 in the same month of the last year.

When sub-sectors are examined; the number of paid employees in the industrial sector increased by 9.6 percent, in the construction sector increased by 21.9 percent and in the trade-services sector increased by 3.9 percent.The number of paid employees including industry, construction, trade-services sectors increased by 1.3 percent in March 2021 compared with the previous month.When sub-sectors are examined; the number of paid employees in the industrial sector increased by 1.2 percent, in the construction sector increased by 0.7 percent and in the trade-services sector increased by 1.4 percent.The calendar effect has not been observed in the number of paid employees. Therefore unadjusted series are used instead of calendar adjusted series.Monthly changes refer to the changes of seasonally adjusted values compared to the previous month.While employees working within the scope of short-time employment allowance due to the pandemic are included in the employment. (Graph)

 


