Our evacuation activities continue – Turkish Defense Minister Akar

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar stated that the evacuation of the Turkish soldiers, who successfully fulfilled the tasks in Afghanistan, has begun.

"Despite the unusual density and conditions at the airport, the Turkish Armed Forces personnel make every effort to implement the plan without any major disruptions. We would like to thank our friends and brothers Pakistan and Tajikistan and our allies with whom we work together in the region for their support of our activities. In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions, our activities continue within the framework of our current evacuation plans" said Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

