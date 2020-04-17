OPEC expects global oil demand to fall by 6.8M bpd in 2020
ANA SAYFA KORONAVİRÜS SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ
Haberler ›› Güncel ›› OPEC expects global oil demand to fall by 6.8M bpd in 2020 - Haberler
Opec, Güncel

OPEC expects global oil demand to fall by 6.8M bpd in 2020

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed on Thursday that its global oil demand growth forecast for 2020 has been revised down by 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd), "to a historical drop of around 6.8 million bpd.

17.04.2020 13:46 | Son Güncelleme: 17.04.2020 13:46
OPEC expects global oil demand to fall by 6.8M bpd in 2020

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed on Thursday that its global oil demand growth forecast for 2020 has been revised down by 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd), "to a historical drop of around 6.8 million bpd."

Second-quarter demand is estimated to fall by 12 million bpd, with April's expected decline amounting to 20 million bpd, according to OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report for April 2020. The report said that the coronavirus pandemic had the biggest impact, as restrictive measures caused by it have damaged "transportation fuels [demand] in particular."

Non-OPEC supply growth in 2020 is estimated to decline to 1.5 million bpd, after being revised down by 3.26 million bpd. The United States 2020 supply growth forecast "was revised down by 1.05 million bpd to show a decline of 0.15 million bpd year-over-year," OPEC pointed out.he International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday it expects global oil demand to drop by 9.3 million barrels per day compared to the previous year due to the travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus."Even assuming that travel restrictions are eased in the second half of the year, we expect that global oil demand in 2020 will fall by 9.3 million barrels a day versus 2019, erasing almost a decade of growth," the IEA noted in its monthly report. 

 


Kaynak: DHA

Abone Ol:
Google'da Takip Et
Paylaş:
Facebook'ta Paylaş! Twitter'da Paylaş! Whatsapp'da Paylaş!

Güncel Manşet

Haberler

Ebru Şallı'nın 8 yaşındaki oğlu hayatını kaybetti Haberler
Ebru Şallı'nın 8 yaşındaki oğlu hayatını kaybetti
İşte 10 Nisan akşamı sokağa akın edenlerin en çok satın aldığı ürünler Haberler
İşte 10 Nisan akşamı sokağa akın edenlerin en çok satın aldığı ürünler
Fenomen Murat Övüç sevgilisiyle övündü: Kapalıçarşı'nın imparoturu Haberler
Fenomen Murat Övüç sevgilisiyle övündü: Kapalıçarşı'nın imparoturu
İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı Haberler
İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı
Dün rekor kıran altın bugün resmen çakıldı! İşte güncel fiyatlar Haberler
Dün rekor kıran altın bugün resmen çakıldı! İşte güncel fiyatlar
Tam bitti derken Çin evlerden cansız beden toplamaya başladı: 1290 ölüm Haberler
Tam bitti derken Çin evlerden cansız beden toplamaya başladı: 1290 ölüm
'Sahte peygamber' Evrenosoğlu'nun ölmeden önce, görüşmelerini sızdıran kişilere dava açtığı ortaya çıktı
'Sahte peygamber' Evrenosoğlu'nun ölmeden önce, görüşmelerini sızdıran kişilere dava açtığı ortaya çıktı
Dr. Mehmet Öz'den skandal öneri: Okullar açılsın, çocukların sadece yüzde 2'si veya 3'ü ölür
Dr. Mehmet Öz'den skandal öneri: Okullar açılsın, çocukların sadece yüzde 2'si veya 3'ü ölür
Profesör Haznedaroğlu, koronavirüsün vücuda etkisini tetikçi örneği üzerinden anlattı
Profesör Haznedaroğlu, koronavirüsün vücuda etkisini tetikçi örneği üzerinden anlattı
Aydınlı gizemli hayırsever, bakkalın veresiye defterini satın alarak ihtiyaç sahiplerinin 33 bin liralık borcunu ödedi
Aydınlı gizemli hayırsever, bakkalın veresiye defterini satın alarak ihtiyaç sahiplerinin 33 bin liralık borcunu...
Din görevlileri, yardımına koştuklar yaşlı adamın öldüğünü öğrenince kapısı önünde Kur'an-ı Kerim okudu
Din görevlileri, yardımına koştuklar yaşlı adamın öldüğünü öğrenince kapısı önünde Kur'an-ı Kerim okudu
Yasağa rağmen balık tutmaya giden adam pes dedirtti: Yasaklar delmek için vardır
Yasağa rağmen balık tutmaya giden adam pes dedirtti: Yasaklar delmek için vardır
Güne düşüşle başlayan dolar, tekrar yükselişe geçerek 6,95'ten işlem görüyor
Güne düşüşle başlayan dolar, tekrar yükselişe geçerek 6,95'ten işlem görüyor
88 yaşındaki kolonya koleksiyoneri, koronavirüs nedeniyle kolonyalarını dağıtıyor
88 yaşındaki kolonya koleksiyoneri, koronavirüs nedeniyle kolonyalarını dağıtıyor
Tüketici Dernekleri Federasyonu'ndan kredi çekecek emeklilere uyarı: Maaşınıza haciz gelmemesi için bankalara muvafakat vermeyin
Tüketici Dernekleri Federasyonu'ndan kredi çekecek emeklilere uyarı: Maaşınıza haciz gelmemesi için bankalara...
Akşener infaz yasasını eleştirdi: Gamze'nin katili 9 yıl sonra aramıza katılacak
Akşener infaz yasasını eleştirdi: Gamze'nin katili 9 yıl sonra aramıza katılacak
BDDK'dan bankaların kredi riskine esas tutar hesaplamasına ilişkin düzenleme: Sıfır risk ağırlığı uygulanabilir
BDDK'dan bankaların kredi riskine esas tutar hesaplamasına ilişkin düzenleme: Sıfır risk ağırlığı uygulanabilir
Kıymada dikkat çeken fiyat farkı: Beşiktaş'ta 50, Sarıyer'de 65 liradan satılıyor
Kıymada dikkat çeken fiyat farkı: Beşiktaş'ta 50, Sarıyer'de 65 liradan satılıyor
İBB, sokağa çıkma yasağında çalışacak toplu ulaşım araçlarının saatlerini paylaştı
İBB, sokağa çıkma yasağında çalışacak toplu ulaşım araçlarının saatlerini paylaştı
Korona hastalarını gizleyen muhtar görevden alınırken, bildiren muhtar ödül aldı
Korona hastalarını gizleyen muhtar görevden alınırken, bildiren muhtar ödül aldı
Çin ekonomisi koronavirüsün etkisiyle 28 yıl sonra ilk kez küçüldü
Çin ekonomisi koronavirüsün etkisiyle 28 yıl sonra ilk kez küçüldü
İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi, metroda ücretsiz maske dağıtmaya başladı
İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi, metroda ücretsiz maske dağıtmaya başladı
İstanbul Boğazı'ndan 'Corona' isimli gemi geçti
İstanbul Boğazı'ndan "Corona" isimli gemi geçti
Yorgun gözleriyle tanınan hemşire, yaşadıkları süreci paylaştı: 1 aydır oğlumu görmüyorum
Yorgun gözleriyle tanınan hemşire, yaşadıkları süreci paylaştı: 1 aydır oğlumu görmüyorum
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı'nın 'Acilen klinik testlere alınmalı' dediği Dornaz Alfa nedir?
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı'nın "Acilen klinik testlere alınmalı" dediği Dornaz Alfa nedir?
Ordu'da gece yarısı eğlence mekanına baskın: 21 gözaltı
Ordu'da gece yarısı eğlence mekanına baskın: 21 gözaltı
Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron, Çin'in koronavirüs mücadelesine ilişkin: Saf olmayalım, Çin'de bilmediğimiz şeyler oldu
Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron, Çin'in koronavirüs mücadelesine ilişkin: Saf olmayalım, Çin'de bilmediğimiz şeyler...
'İnek tarlaya girdi' kavgasında taş ve sopalar havada uçuştu: 9 yaralı
'İnek tarlaya girdi' kavgasında taş ve sopalar havada uçuştu: 9 yaralı
Survivor'un 49. bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı! Sercan, ilgisi olduğu Nisa ile baş başa konuşuyor
Survivor'un 49. bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı! Sercan, ilgisi olduğu Nisa ile baş başa konuşuyor
Profesör, Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın korona verilerini anlık takip ettiği Halk Sağlığı Sistemi'ni anlattı
Profesör, Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın korona verilerini anlık takip ettiği Halk Sağlığı Sistemi'ni anlattı
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Haydar Baş Ömer Çelik Saruhan Oluç Fahrettin Koca Mustafa Destici
Magazin Ece Erken Hande Yener Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Cengiz Kurtoğlu
Spor Falcao Ergin Ataman Bülent Uygun Ivan Obradovic Fernando Muslera
Daha Fazla Nisan Çocuk Beşiktaş Gamze Pala
Şu an buradasınız: OPEC expects global oil demand to fall by 6.8M bpd in 2020 - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 17.4.2020 13:55:22. #1.14#
title