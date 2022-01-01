New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams

In the Karasu district of SAKARYA, the gendarmerie teams celebrated the new year of the citizens by offering baklava (sweet pastry) at the checkpoint.

District Gendarmerie Command teams made an inspection in the Kucukbogaz location of the Karasu-Akcakoca road on New Year's Eve. The teams celebrated their new year by offering baklava to the drivers and passengers they stopped for control check. Citizens also thanked the teams for the baklava.

(PHOTOS)