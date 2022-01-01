New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams

New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

In the Karasu district of SAKARYA, the gendarmerie teams celebrated the new year of the citizens by offering baklava (sweet pastry) at the checkpoint.District Gendarmerie Command teams made an inspection in the Kucukbogaz location of the Karasu-Akcakoca road on New Year's Eve.

In the Karasu district of SAKARYA, the gendarmerie teams celebrated the new year of the citizens by offering baklava (sweet pastry) at the checkpoint.

District Gendarmerie Command teams made an inspection in the Kucukbogaz location of the Karasu-Akcakoca road on New Year's Eve. The teams celebrated their new year by offering baklava to the drivers and passengers they stopped for control check. Citizens also thanked the teams for the baklava.

(PHOTOS)


New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams

New Year's celebration with baklava from the Gendarmerie teams

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
title