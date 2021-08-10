New microbialites are discovered in Lake Van where world's largest found

Divers detected new microbialites in Lake Van in Bitlis City. Dr. Mustafa Akkus from Van 100. Yıl University Fisheries Faculty, said the world's largest microbialites are in Lake Van. Scientists added that the world's largest microbialite in Lake Van, estimated to be around 50 thousand years old.

The world's largest soda lake 'Lake Van' is Lake Van is the subject of new research every day, exciting scientists. A discovery was made in Lake Van, the world's largest microbialite estimated to be around 50 thousand years old, was detected. Microbialites discovered by the research of Cumali Birol, President of the Adilcevaz Culture & Art and Tourism Association, were captured by documentary filmmaker Ali Ethem Keskin.

Lecturer Dr. Akkuş said, "Van Lake is a gigantic ecosystem with a surface area of ??3,712 square kilometers. It is perhaps one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, with its extreme water quality. The pH level in the lake is around 9.8. In other words, the lake water is alkaline. Alkaline water combined with the freshwater coming out of the lake floor creates precipitation. Here, the zion bacteria are activated and the world's largest microbialites are formed as a result. The world's largest microbialites are in Lake Van. Lake Van is one of the most untouched areas for diving lovers and it is one of the rare ecosystems where diving fans want to see different structures. For many years, we have been diving with our diving team to reveal the beauties of Lake Van. Here is one of the mysterious areas waiting to be revealed in the huge microbialite area right next to Adilcevaz where we are now."

'WE DETECTED NEW MICROBIALITES'

Birol said, "We came across a different type of microbialite in Adilcevaz. Many artifacts have not been discovered yet. Three galleys were built in Tatvan for the janissaries sent by Suleiman the Magnificent to the Iran expedition, and this galley was also a small one. We found a trace of it. There were 2 species before. One of them was the type we call a fairy chimney, and the others were places where the freshwater outflow was caused by the element. Today, we encountered a different species. This means that Lake Van is still a great place to be explored and still needs to be studied. It's a legendary lake. We think we need to protect this lake as well."

FOOTAGE:

Scenes from microbialites in Lake Van

- Bitlis

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı