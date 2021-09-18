My goal is a medal at the World and Olympic Championships says young athlete from Van

In the Edremit district of Van, national athlete Mert Kahraman (18) became the second in Europe in the 10 thousand meters walking competition in the European Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, in which 60 athletes from 30 countries participated.

"I have been dealing with athletics for about 6 years. I am a national athlete. A while ago, I won the silver medal for my country at the European Championship held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, and became the second in Europe. 60 athletes from 30 countries participated in the competition. I came second in Europe among these athletes. My father has been a great support for me to reach this level. I will repay my debt to my father by getting a good degree in sports. Thank you very much to my father. My father is very happy every time I get a degree. By God's will, I will support my father after I reach a good place in sports" says Mert Kahraman stating that his father worked in construction and pay for the education of him and his brother under difficult conditions.

