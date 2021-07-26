Motorcyclist dragged 10 meters after being hit by a car caught on camera
Motorcycle driver Umut Sezik (30), who was hit from behind by the car moving on the left lane of the road in Adana, dragged 10 meters and was seriously injured. Berat Cosgun, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was also injured.The accident occurred at around 16.

The accident occurred at around 16.30 on the Yumartalik-Ceyhan highway. The car driven by Serdar Demiryurek hit the motorcycle driven by Umut Sezik, which was traveling in the same direction. With the force of the impact, the motorcycle driver Sezik dragged 10 meters and hit his head on the ground. His friend Berat Cosgun, who was a passenger, also fell and dragged after the impact. After the driver of the car, Serdar Demiryuek reported the situation, the medical teams were sent to the crash scene. After the first intervention by the paramedics, the injured were taken to the hospital. It was learned that Berat Cosgun, who was taken to the hospital, is in good condition but motorcycle driver Umut Sezik is in critical condition.

ACCIDENT CAUGHT ON DASHCAMThe moment of the accident was displayed on the dashcam in the car. The images also included the panicked conversations of the children in the car. 

FOOTAGE---------------Driving the car on the highwayHit the motorcycle from behindDrifts by falling to the groundChildren's speeches in the vehicle

The people in the car go to the injured

