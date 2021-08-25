Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water

Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

World-renowned freestyle motocross rider Robbie Maddison, who is the only person who can ride on the water with the custom motorcycle he designed, crossed the Bosphorus with his motorcycle on the water. Maddison reached Beylerbeyi from Ortakoy in 1.5 minutes.

World-renowned freestyle motocross rider Robbie Maddison, who is the only person who can ride on the water with the custom motorcycle he designed, crossed the Bosphorus with his motorcycle on the water. Maddison reached Beylerbeyi from Ortakoy in 1.5 minutes.

Maddison created a visual feast in the blue waters of the Bosphorus by crossing on his motorcycle on the water for the commercial. The legendary name, who went from Europe to Asia in as little as 1.5 minutes, challenged the stream and impressed the audience. The Bosphorus was closed to maritime traffic for Maddison's performance.

"I BELIEVE IN THE EFFECT OF THE EVIL EYE TALISMAN""I absolutely believe in the effect of the evil eye talisman. I was a stunt double in a James Bond movie here. I was using the evil eye talisman back then. I also have evil eye talismans back home. I would like to thank Istanbul very much," Maddison said about the evil eye talisman on him."IT WAS THE HARDEST TASK I'VE EVER ACCOMPLISHED""This is the most challenging task I have ever accomplished. May this performance be an inspiration to all who are currently dealing with challenges. Either think big or don't think at all. I mean love each other and think big" said Maddison. "I am not sure about my speed, but I think it took me 1.5 minutes to reach it. It took me 1.5 minutes to come back. My total performance took 3 minutes, but since we worked for it for 1 year, I can say that it has been 1 year and 3 minutes" Maddison stating that he was not sure of his speed at that moment.

Footage:

Footage of the stunt

(PHOTOS)


- Karakose
Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water
Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water
Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Jens Stoltenberg Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Eşref Gani Ahmedzai Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Mesut Akusta Serenay Sarıkaya Mahsun Kırmızıgül Didem Arslan Yılmaz
Spor Gervinho Arda Güler Arda Turan Mesut Özil Muhammed Gümüşkaya
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Motocross legend crossed the Bosphorus on the water - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 25.8.2021 15:17:20. #1.15#

title