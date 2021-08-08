Mother of silver medalist Olympian Buse Naz: She trained 6 hours a day
The mother of silver medalist Olympian national boxer Buse Naz, Duygu Cakiroglu, said, "It's all about her discipline, effort, work, dedication, athlete persona, and respect for the opponent. These manners and virtues are golden for us."

Buse Naz Cakiroglu, who is the owner of the 51 kg silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, became the first athlete to win an Olympic medal in women's boxing in Turkish sports history. Duygu, the mother of Olympian and Fenerbahce national boxer, made a statement to Demiroren News Agency about 'the pride'.

Proud mother of Olympian Buse Naz said "She showed a lot of dedication and sacrifice. In particular, she spent the last 5 years training 6 hours a day. She made a lot of effort by only taking Sundays off."


