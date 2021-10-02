Minister Akar, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Austin

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a telephone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin held a telephone call on October 1, 2021 during which they discussed cooperation on bilateral as well as regional defense and security issues. Minister Akar and Minister Austin emphasized the importance of closer bilateral cooperation and coordination along with strengthening military relations" said in the statement made by Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.

