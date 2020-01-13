Milk collected by dairies fell by 2.1 pct. annually

13.01.2020 12:14 | Son Güncelleme: 13.01.2020 12:14

The amount of collected cow's milk in November fell by 2.1 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

In January - November period decreased by 5.2 percent when compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in November when compared to the previous month decreased by 0.3 percent. According to the calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in November when compared to the same month of the previous year decreased by 1.7 percent.In November, the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5 percent, the average rate of protein was 3.2 percent.In November, drinking milk production by integrated dairies decreased by 2.2 percent and became 128 thousand 733 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year.In January - November period, drinking milk production decreased by percent8 and became 1 million 398 thousand 821 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.In November, Yoghurt production by integrated dairies decreasing by 2.6 percent and became 89 thousand 410 tonnes when compared to the same month of the previous year. In January - November period, decreased percent1.5 and became 1 million 92 thousand 706 tonnes when compared to the same period of the previous year.In November, cream production increasing 20.4 percent and drink made of yoghurt production increasing by 6.8 percent. Cheese production from cow's milk decreasing by 1.2 percent, butter production decreasing by 7.9 percent, whole milk powder production decreasing 14.4 percent, skimmed milk powder production decreasing by 18.3 percent and mixed milk cheese (cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreasing by 84.5 percent when compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to the January-November period of the previous year, cream production increasing by 23.6 percent, butter production increasing by 13.9 percent, skimmed milk powder production increasing 8 percent, drink made of yoghurt production decreasing by 2.1 percent, cheese production from cow's milk decreasing by 6.4 percent, mixed milk cheese (Cheese production obtained from which includes sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk) decreasing by 14.6 percent, whole milk powder production decreasing by 15.3 percent.

Kaynak: DHA