Milan'a Avrupa'dan men cezası

İtalya 1. Futbol Ligi (Serie A) ekiplerinden Milan, Finansal Fair Play (FFP) yükümlülüklerini yerine getiremediği gerekçesiyle gelecek sezon Avrupa arenasından men edildi.

Uluslararası Spor Tahkim Mahkemesi'nce (CAS) yapılan açıklamada, UEFA tarafından yürütülen 2015-16-17 ile 2016-17-18 sezonları arasındaki iki ayrı inceleme döneminde Milan'ın FFP kurallarını ihlal ettiğinin tespit edildiği belirtildi.

CAS'ın gözetiminde UEFA ve Milan arasında yapılan anlaşmanın ardından İtalya temsilcisinin gelecek sezon UEFA Avrupa Ligi'nden men edilmesine karar verildi.

UEFA Avrupa Ligi'ne 2019-20 sezonunda Milan'ın yerine Torino'nun dahil edilmesi bekleniyor.

Milan have officially withdrawn from next season's Europa League after reaching an agreement with UEFA over Financial Fair Play.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) statement reads: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a Consent Award embodying the agreement reached between AC Milan S.p.A and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) concerning breaches of the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations by the Italian club.

"i. The Decision rendered by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body in the case AC-05/2018 on 20 November 2018 (i.e. decision under appeal in the CAS 2018/A/6083 matter) is set aside.

"ii. The Decision rendered by the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body on 10 April 2019 (i.e. decision under appeal in the CAS 2018/A/6261 matter) is set aside.

"iii. The decisions referred to under item i) and ii) above are replaced by the following order: "AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods".

"iv. The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body is invited to issue a Procedural Order, acknowledging the outcome of the present arbitration(s) and terminating the AC-01/2019 proceedings relating to the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring period, which have become moot.

"v. The costs of the proceedings CAS 2018/A/6083 and CAS 2019/A/6261 shall be borne by AC Milan.

"vi. Each Party shall bear its own costs.

"vii. The CAS Award shall be made public."

The compromise satisfies both UEFA and Milan, as it not only proves the intent of one of the governing body's member clubs to balance their books, but it also gives the Rossoneri more time to get back on track.

UEFA has already suspended proceedings against the Diavolo over FFP until after their ongoing appeal to the CAS from last year is resolved.

It then emerged that Milan had no hearing scheduled with CAS before August 14, effectively confirming their availability for the Europa League group stage.

However, the San Siro side have managed to negotiate an 'all-inclusive' punishment that covers the periods 2014-17 and 2015-18.

Torino could now replace the Milan as Italy's third Europa League representative, with Roma being admitted directly to the group stage.

