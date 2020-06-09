Maximum monthly real profit by stock exchange
Stock exchange yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 3.18 percent and 3.36 percent in May, reduced by domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively, according to the The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment...

09.06.2020 10:26 | Son Güncelleme: 09.06.2020 10:29

Stock exchange yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 3.18 percent and 3.36 percent in May, reduced by domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively, according to the The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment data, released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.

Reduced by the D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of gold (ingot), government domestic debt instruments (GDDI) and euro yielded real profit with the rates of 2.20 percent, 1.77 percent and 0.14 percent respectively. 

The monthly real profit rate of investors of US Dollar and deposit interest lost by 0.01 percent and 0.94 percent respectively. Reduced by CPI, the monthly real profit rates of gold (ingot), GDDI, euro and dollar yielded real profit with the rates of 2.38 percent, 1.95 percent, 0.32 percent and 0.17 percent respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of deposit interest lost by 0.76 percent.Gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 18.73 percent reduced by  D-PPI and 19.80 percent reduced by CPI, quarterly. In the same period, stock exchange made the highest loss with the rate of 17.56 percent reduced by D-PPI and 16.82 percent reduced by CPI.Bi-annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 32.36 percent reduced by D-PPI, 34.31 percent reduced by CPI.In the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rate of 9.67 percent reduced by D-PPI and 8.34 percent reduced by CPI.Gold (ingot) yielded the highest annual real profit with the rates of 45.84 percent and 38.17 percent reduced by D-PPI and CPI, respectively.Reduced by D-PPI, the annual real profit rate of GDDI, deposit interest, US Dollar, stock exchange and euro yielded real profit with the rates of 34.58 percent, 13.99 percent, 8.83 percent, 8.25 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively. 

Reduced by CPI, the annual real profit rates of GDDI, deposit interest, US Dollar, stock exchange and Euro yielded real profit with the rates of 27.50 percent, 7.99 percent, 3.11 percent, 2.56 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively.


Kaynak: DHA

