Mart 2021 PlayStation Plus ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı
Mart 2021 PlayStation Plus ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı

28.02.2021 12:15 | Son Güncelleme: 28.02.2021 12:19
Mart 2021 PlayStation Plus ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı

Hangi oyunlar ücretsiz oldu?

Sony Interactive Entertainment, 2 Mart - 5 Nisan tarihleri ??arasında PlayStation Plus aboneleri için Mart 2021 ayı için ücretsiz oyun serisini duyurdu.

Mart 2021 PlayStation Plus Ücretsiz Oyunları

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PlayStation 4)

Maquette (PlayStation 5)

Remnant from the Ashes (PlayStation 4)

Farpoint VR (PlayStation 4)

PlayStation 4 oyunları geriye uyumlulukla birlikte PlayStation 5'te de oynanabilecek.

Kaynak: Playerbros

