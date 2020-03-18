SON DAKİKA ANA SAYFA MANŞETLER SPOR EKONOMİ FİNANS MAGAZİN DÜNYA TÜM HABERLER
SON DAKİKA MAÇ SONUÇLARI PUAN DURUMU FUTBOL BEŞİKTAŞ FENERBAHÇE GALATASARAY E-SPOR SPOR +
FLASH HABER: Koronavirüs salgınında son durum ne? İşte ülke ülke tüm vakalar
Haberler ›› Spor ›› Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit - Spor
Zenit, Spor

Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit

Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.

18.03.2020 14:00 | Son Güncelleme: 18.03.2020 14:00

Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.

Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit
Kaynak: Dugout

Paylaş
Google'da Takip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş! Twitter'da Paylaş! Whatsapp'da Paylaş! Instagram Sayfası
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Kritik toplantı öncesi konuştu: Ciddi ekonomik sonuçları olacak Spor
Kritik toplantı öncesi konuştu: Ciddi ekonomik sonuçları olacak
Trump 'Çin virüsü' dedi ve ekledi: Çok önemli bilgiler açıklayacağım Spor
Trump "Çin virüsü" dedi ve ekledi: Çok önemli bilgiler açıklayacağım
Önümüzdeki birkaç haftayı işaret etti: Güzel bir tablo bizi bekliyor Spor
Önümüzdeki birkaç haftayı işaret etti: Güzel bir tablo bizi bekliyor
Kötü haberi Survivor dönüşü aldı! Gamze, Uğur'un çocuğunu görmesini yasakladı Spor
Kötü haberi Survivor dönüşü aldı! Gamze, Uğur'un çocuğunu görmesini yasakladı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca açıkladı! Koronavirüs vaka sayısı arttı Spor
Sağlık Bakanı Koca açıkladı! Koronavirüs vaka sayısı arttı
Ali Babacan'dan hükümete koronavirüs çağrısı: Erteleyin Spor
Ali Babacan'dan hükümete koronavirüs çağrısı: Erteleyin
Birçok ülke virüsün pençesinde kıvranırken Azerbaycan'dan gelen haber yüzleri güldürdü
Birçok ülke virüsün pençesinde kıvranırken Azerbaycan'dan gelen haber yüzleri güldürdü
Şarkıcı Hadise'nin yurt dışında yaşayan halası hayatını kaybetti
Şarkıcı Hadise'nin yurt dışında yaşayan halası hayatını kaybetti
Dezenfekte etmeden kullanılan sprey başlığı yüzünden 50 kişiye koronavirüs bulaştı
Dezenfekte etmeden kullanılan sprey başlığı yüzünden 50 kişiye koronavirüs bulaştı
Yaban kuşunu pompalı tüfekle vurmaya çalışan şahıs, polis tarafından aranıyor
Yaban kuşunu pompalı tüfekle vurmaya çalışan şahıs, polis tarafından aranıyor
CNN Türk spikeri Gözde Atasoy, 14 gün kuralını çiğneyip yayına çıktı
CNN Türk spikeri Gözde Atasoy, 14 gün kuralını çiğneyip yayına çıktı
Türkiye'nin en eski kolonyacılarından olan markanın başındaki isim Cumhurbaşkanı'yla yaptığı konuşmayı anlattı
Türkiye'nin en eski kolonyacılarından olan markanın başındaki isim Cumhurbaşkanı'yla yaptığı konuşmayı anlattı
Real Madrid eski başkanı Lorenzo Sanz'ın koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı
Real Madrid eski başkanı Lorenzo Sanz'ın koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı
Şarkıcı Yalın, evden çıkamayan hayranları için Instagram üzerinden konser verdi
Şarkıcı Yalın, evden çıkamayan hayranları için Instagram üzerinden konser verdi
Türkiye karşıtı General Hafter'in sözcüsü koronavirüse yakalandı
Türkiye karşıtı General Hafter'in sözcüsü koronavirüse yakalandı
Son Dakika: 23 Mart'tan itibaren imkanı olan üniversiteler uzaktan eğitime başlayacak
Son Dakika: 23 Mart'tan itibaren imkanı olan üniversiteler uzaktan eğitime başlayacak
Mert Müldür, İtalya'daki koronavirüs etkilerini anlattı: İnsanlar arasında dayanışma var
Mert Müldür, İtalya'daki koronavirüs etkilerini anlattı: İnsanlar arasında dayanışma var
Son Dakika: 2020 yılı bedelli askerlik celp ve sevk işlemleri ertelendi
Son Dakika: 2020 yılı bedelli askerlik celp ve sevk işlemleri ertelendi
NBA'in yıldız oyuncularından Kevin Durant'ın koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı
NBA'in yıldız oyuncularından Kevin Durant'ın koronavirüs testi pozitif çıktı
Trump inadından vazgeçmiyor: Çin virüsü demeye devam edeceğim
Trump inadından vazgeçmiyor: Çin virüsü demeye devam edeceğim
Mehmet Demirkol, koronavirüse rağmen lig maçları için alınan 'devam' kararını eleştirdi
Mehmet Demirkol, koronavirüse rağmen lig maçları için alınan "devam" kararını eleştirdi
İtalya'da yaşayan Türk gençlerden koronavirüs videosu: Size bir mesajımız var
İtalya'da yaşayan Türk gençlerden koronavirüs videosu: Size bir mesajımız var
AK Partili Cahit Özkan, Almanya dönüşü 14 gün kuralına uymayan HDP'li Meral Beştaş'a tepki gösterdi
AK Partili Cahit Özkan, Almanya dönüşü 14 gün kuralına uymayan HDP'li Meral Beştaş'a tepki gösterdi
Trabzonspor, John Obi Mikel'in sözleşmesini feshetti
Trabzonspor, John Obi Mikel'in sözleşmesini feshetti
Son dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın, Almanya, İngiltere ve Fransa liderleriyle yaptığı telekonferans sona erdi
Son dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın, Almanya, İngiltere ve Fransa liderleriyle yaptığı telekonferans sona erdi
Koronavirüs tehlikesi karşısında işveren ile işçi neler yapmalıdır?
Koronavirüs tehlikesi karşısında işveren ile işçi neler yapmalıdır?
TFF Başkanvekili Servet Yardımcı, kendisini eleştiren Fatih Terim'e cevap verdi
TFF Başkanvekili Servet Yardımcı, kendisini eleştiren Fatih Terim'e cevap verdi
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı, Çanakkale Deniz Zaferi'nin 105. yıl dönümüne özel video paylaştı
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı, Çanakkale Deniz Zaferi'nin 105. yıl dönümüne özel video paylaştı
Ceferin: Liglerin bitirilip, mevcut liderlerin şampiyon olacağı iddiaları gerçek değil
Ceferin: Liglerin bitirilip, mevcut liderlerin şampiyon olacağı iddiaları gerçek değil
Altında koronavirüs düşüşü! İşte gram, çeyrek ve cumhuriyet altını fiyatları
Altında koronavirüs düşüşü! İşte gram, çeyrek ve cumhuriyet altını fiyatları
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Politika Ali Babacan Donald Trump Abdülhamit Gül Vladimir Putin Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Cem Yılmaz Rita Wilson Guido Senia Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Spor Burak Yılmaz Rıza Çalımbay Mustafa Cengiz Fernando Muslera Robert Prosinecki
Daha Fazla Mart Wuhan İtalya Almanya
Şu an buradasınız: Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit - Spor
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 18.3.2020 15:03:27. #1.15#
title