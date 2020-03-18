Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.

Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table. Kaynak: Dugout