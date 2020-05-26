Major shrines across Iran reopened after two months MAY 26: Iranians visit the Shah Abdol-Azim shrine in Ray County of Tehran on May 26, 2020, following the reopening of major Shiite shrines across the Islamic republic, more than two months after they were closed because of the Middle East's deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak. -

