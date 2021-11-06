Lost 35 kilos so he can donate his kidney to his mother

Nurullah Akan (21) wanted to donate his kidney to his mother Hamdiye Akan (38), who had chronic kidney failure, but he was rejected as a donor because of his obesity in Diyarbakir. Then Nurullah Akan decided to lose weight and saved his mother's life by losing 35 kilos in 5 months.

Hamdiye Akan, who lives in Diyarbakır, applied to Dicle University Hospital when she experienced chronic kidney failure. Doctors found that both of her kidneys were not working. At first, Hamdiye's husband wanted to donate his kidney to her but was rejected because he had diabetes. Then Hamdiye's son Nurullah wanted to donate his kidney as well, but doctors decided that the transplant was risky because he was obese. After that Nurullah decided to go on a diet and lost 35 kilos in 5 months. Nurullah reaching the ideal weight, doctors took both Hamdiye and Nurullah under an operation. Nurullah's left kidney was removed and transferred to his mother Hamdiye Akan in the successful operation.