Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin

Living Culture and Art Museum is opened in Mardin. In the museum, where the arts such as filigree, coppersmithing, and almond candy unique to the city are presented to the visitors, a performance of 'Reyhani' dance show, and 'Erbane' concert are given.

Ozgur Gungor, Head of the Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association, stated that there was no such organization in the city before, and that it was the first time they had organized it. Stating that the museum is a non-profit organization, "This is an organization that is made to contribute to Mardin's tourism" said Gungor.

Pointing out that the Living Museum is a long-overdue project for Mardin, Gungor continued as follow:

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-General and detailed footage