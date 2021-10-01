'Library on My Back' in Sirnak reaches 10 thousand students - Haberler
'Library on My Back' in Sirnak reaches 10 thousand students

'Library on My Back' in Sirnak reaches 10 thousand students

10 thousand children were given books as gifts with the 'Library on My Back' project created by a group of volunteers in Sirnak. Governor of Sirnak Ali Hamza Pehlivan gave the book to the ten-thousandth child.

A group of volunteers who came together in Sirnak 2 years ago launched a project called 'The Library on My Back'. Volunteers have reached ten thousand students living in villages within the scope of the project. Donating books to the children in the village, volunteers organize concert with instruments as well as robotic coding training via the tablets and computers they bring with them regarding their talents after the reading session.

The project, which started with a village visit by 6 young volunteers in Sirnak, was expanded with the support of philanthropists. Today, university students, musicians, IT teachers, and people from many different professions take part in the project, which continues with more than 90 volunteers in 9 provinces. With the project, libraries were established in 2 villages with the donations of volunteers and philanthropists who went to the countryside in their spare time.

THE PROJECT HAS REACHED 10 THOUSAND STUDENTS

Because the project has reached the ten-thousandth student, carrying bags on their backs Sirnak Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Provincial Director of National Education Nazan Sener, Youth and Sports Provincial Director Beytullah Birlik, Project Coordinator Mehmet Bilir and volunteers Abdulbaki Baran, Menekse Ceylan, and Elif Kabul walked to the Yogurtcular village. Governor Pehlivan and volunteers gave books to the students in the village primary school, then read books with the students.

