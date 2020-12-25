Leicester City - Manchester Utd maçı ne zaman, hangi kanalda, hangi gün? Leicester City - Manchester United maçı saat kaçta?
LEICESTER CITY MANCHESTER UNITED MAÇI NE ZAMAN?
Leicester City - Manchester Utd, İngiltere Premier Lig maçı 26 12 2020 günü S Sport Plus, S Sport, Idman TV, kanalından yayınlanacak.
Leicester City ile Manchester Utd arasındaki İngiltere Premier Lig maçı, S Sport Plus , S Sport , Idman TV kanalında canlı yayınlanacak.
Leicester City-Manchester Utd Maçı 26 Aralık Cumartesi günü oynanacak.
Leicester City-Manchester Utd Maçı 15:30'de başlayacak.
Leicester City ile Manchester Utd arasındaki İngiltere Premier LigMaçı King Power Stadyumu, Leicester'da oynanacak.