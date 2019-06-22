#LEFLOWDEMARSEILLE - Alonzo & JMK$ & DJ Aaron
Olympique de Marseille & PUMA Football unveil the Home, Away and Third jerseys of the 2019/20 season in a video clip of a new music produced by the three jersey ambassadors: Alonzo, JMK$ and DJ Aaron, playing Home, Away and Third jerseys respectively.
