Kura River frozen in Ardahan - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Kura River frozen in Ardahan

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Kura River frozen in Ardahan

The surface of the Kura River was frozen after the snowfall in Ardahan.The snowfall that has started the previous day blankets the city and the air temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero.

ARDAHAN (DHA) - The surface of the Kura River was frozen after the snowfall in Ardahan.

The snowfall that has started the previous day blankets the city and the air temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero. The surface of the Kura River, which flows through the city center and flows into the Caspian Sea through Georgia and Azerbaijan, was covered with ice. Visual beauty emerged with the frost formed around the Kura River, which froze later than in previous years. Additionally, icicles were seen on the roofs in the city center.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

------------------

-Frozen Kura River

-Details

-Footage of icicles


Kura River frozen in Ardahan

Kura River frozen in Ardahan

Kura River frozen in Ardahan

Kura River frozen in Ardahan

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
title