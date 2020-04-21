KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th
KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th

Turkey's automotive manufacturer Ford Otomotiv extended its temporary suspension of production until May 4th, according to the company statement released on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Tuesday.

21.04.2020 13:11 | Son Güncelleme: 21.04.2020 13:11
"In our statement dated April 03, 2020, within the framework of the measures taken to reduce the effects of Coronavirus affecting the whole world, it was announced to the public that all our plants would be closed until April 27, 2020" Ford Otomotiv said in the statement and went on as follows:

"Taking into consideration the decisions, taken by Ford of Europe to continue to apply temporary suspension of its production operations due to the disruption in European trade and problems in the supply chain in parallel with the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, temporary suspension of production in our Kocaeli plants is extended until May 04, 2020. 

"The activities in all our locations will be planned in such a way that Kocaeli plants will start production on 04 May 2020. Important developments regarding the subject will be shared with our investors."


Kaynak: DHA

Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

