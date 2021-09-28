Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated - Haberler
Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Judge Birol Acer (46), who works at Amasya's Suluova Courthouse, regained his health after 16 days of coronavirus treatment. Stating that he regretted not getting vaccinated, Acer said, "Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely.

AMASYA (DHA) - Judge Birol Acer (46), who works at Amasya's Suluova Courthouse, regained his health after 16 days of coronavirus treatment. Stating that he regretted not getting vaccinated, Acer said, "Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely. Please do not be fooled by the anti-vaccine propaganda, definitely get vaccinated."

Jugde Birol Acer who works at the courthouse in Suluova district applied to the Sabuncuoglu Serefeddin Training and Research Hospital with complaints of shortness of breath and cough, and Covid-19 test was performed. After receiving positive test result, Acer's treatment process in the hospital has started. Acer regained his health after 16 days of treatment.

Stating that he had a very difficult treatment process, Acer said he would receive the vaccine immediately. Acer also said the following:

"I had a process that started with chills and shivering, I didn't go to the doctor thinking 'it's flu' for the first 2 days. My complaints increased, I had coughing fits in the 5-6 days, I applied to the hospital when I couldn't breathe. I was tested for Covid-19 and found out that I was positive. Normally, I'm not anti-vaccine. We watch discussions about vaccines on TV. While I was waiting to find out which of the vaccines is better, what are the effects, I neglected it and did not get vaccinated. That's why I went through the process so hard. Be sure to receive the vaccine, vaccination is very important. Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely. Please do not be fooled by the anti-vaccine propaganda, definitely get vaccinated."

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

-----------------------

-Details from the hospital

-Birol Acer's footage

-Details


500

