Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated

AMASYA (DHA) - Judge Birol Acer (46), who works at Amasya's Suluova Courthouse, regained his health after 16 days of coronavirus treatment. Stating that he regretted not getting vaccinated, Acer said, "Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely. Please do not be fooled by the anti-vaccine propaganda, definitely get vaccinated."

Jugde Birol Acer who works at the courthouse in Suluova district applied to the Sabuncuoglu Serefeddin Training and Research Hospital with complaints of shortness of breath and cough, and Covid-19 test was performed. After receiving positive test result, Acer's treatment process in the hospital has started. Acer regained his health after 16 days of treatment.

Stating that he had a very difficult treatment process, Acer said he would receive the vaccine immediately. Acer also said the following:

