Jubilant Scenes in Sivasspor Locker Room After Besiktas Victory

Turkish side Sivasspor defeated Istanbul giants Besiktas away in January 2020 to maintain their title challenge. The players and staff were in great mood after the victory and created great scenes in the locker room at Vodafone Park.

10.06.2020 13:09

