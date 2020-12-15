Japan aims to generate up to 45 GW wind power in 2040
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ FOTOGALERİ YAZARLAR TÜMÜ

Japan aims to generate up to 45 GW wind power in 2040

15.12.2020 16:55 | Son Güncelleme: 15.12.2020 16:59
Japan aims to generate up to 45 GW wind power in 2040

Japan aims to generate up to 45 gigawatts of power through offshore wind power in 2040, a level that would make the country the world's third-largest generator of such power, as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, officials said Tuesday.

Japan aims to generate up to 45 gigawatts of power through offshore wind power in 2040, a level that would make the country the world's third-largest generator of such power, as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, officials said Tuesday.

The target, corresponding to the electricity output of 45 nuclear reactors, is an ambitious one for Japan which currently generates just 20,000 kilowatts through offshore wind farms and is not even among the top 10 generators using that power source. One gigawatt is equal to 1 million kilowatts.

In 2040, the European Union and China aim to produce 127 gigawatts and 107 gigawatts, respectively, according to a projection by the International Energy Agency.Under the plan decided at a meeting Tuesday of officials from the economy and land ministries and the private sector, Japan will first aim to increase offshore wind power generation to 10 gigawatts by 2030, further raising it to between 30 gigawatts and 45 gigawatts in 2040, they said.

 


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

İlgili Haberler

Bartın'da 45 aile bahçelerinde mandalina, limon ve portakal yetiştiriyor
Bartın'da 45 aile bahçelerinde mandalina, limon ve portakal yetiştiriyor
Kaybolan 45 yıllık eşini arıyor: Fatma neredesin, beni yalnız bıraktın
Kaybolan 45 yıllık eşini arıyor: Fatma neredesin, beni yalnız bıraktın
45 yıldır babadan oğula yöresel kıyafet dikiyorlar
45 yıldır babadan oğula yöresel kıyafet dikiyorlar
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri Yazarlar
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Engin Altay İlham Aliyev Mustafa Şentop Mustafa Varank Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Hadise Demet Akbağ İbrahim Tatlıses Tolgahan Sayışman
Spor Okan Buruk Ersun Yanal Samet Aybaba Ümit Şamiloğlu İrfan Can Kahveci
Tüm Haberler S 400 Çocuk Rusya Ankara
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: Japan aims to generate up to 45 GW wind power in 2040 | Haberler.com Güncel
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 15.12.2020 17:12:59. #1.14#
title