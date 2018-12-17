Irish Minister: Delay To Brexit İf UK Wants New Deal

Brexit may have to be delayed if the United Kingdom (UK) submits an "entirely new" proposal on its withdrawal from the EU, the Irish foreign affairs minister has said.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster, Ireland Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the UK may have to rescind its Brexit notification "for the moment" if that happened.

Coveney said if there was a new proposal "undoubtedly it would need a lot more time to be considered on the EU side".

"That would probably involve an extension of Article 50 or pulling Article 50 for the moment" he said. "But I think that would be a big decision for Britain to make and Theresa May has said she doesn't want to do that." - Istanbul