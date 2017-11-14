İran'da Depremin Bilançosu Ağırlaşıyor

iran Irak sınırında meydana gelen 7,3 büyülüğündeki depremde bilanço ağırlaşıyor. İran'da şu ana kadar en az 450 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 7 bin kişi de yaralandı

