İran'da Depremin Bilançosu Ağırlaşıyor

iran Irak sınırında meydana gelen 7,3 büyülüğündeki depremde bilanço ağırlaşıyor. İran'da şu ana kadar en az 450 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 7 bin kişi de yaralandı

Gepost: 14 november 2017