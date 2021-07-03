Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey
Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Deputy Minister of Interior Ismail Catakli announced the founder of 'Ciftlik Bank' Mehmet Aydin, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk' (Chubby), will be brought to Turkey at 22.

Deputy Minister of Interior Ismail Catakli announced the founder of 'Ciftlik Bank' Mehmet Aydin, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk' (Chubby), will be brought to Turkey at 22.30 today. DHA, had the first photos of Interpol most wanted Aydin at the time of his surrender and from the plane.

Deputy Minister Ismail Cataklı, said the plane that brought Mehmet Aydin, took off from Brazil to Turkey, at 09.50 during the monthly briefing of the Interior Ministry. Catakli said "We issued a red notice regarding Mehmet Aydin, known as 'Tosuncuk' in the public, in 2018. He came to our consulate general in Brazil on July 1 and surrendered. As soon as this news was received, both our Interpol department and the Foreign Affairs Ministry immediately contacted their counterparts and established contacts and a team from our Interpol department was sent to Brazil in a rapid manner. After the local procedures were completed, our friends picked him up. The plane that will bring him departed at around 09.50 in the morning. He will be in Turkey at around 22.30 in the evening. When he arrives, the necessary legal proceedings will be carried out in our country."

FIRST VIEW WHEN HE SURRENDERED

DHA had the first images taken of Mehmet Aydin known as "Tosuncuk" (Chubby) when he surrendered. The video included the moments when Aydin was searched by the police after he surrendered at the consulate.


