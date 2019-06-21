Incredible Goals: Philippe Coutinho vs Leicester

Check out this incredible goal by former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho against Leicester. The Brazilian puts Liverpool 2-1 up against Leicester City with a stunning strike as Liverpool claimed the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

Kaynak: Dugout

