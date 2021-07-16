In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave

In Syria's Afrin, 68 bodies were found in the mass grave where the YPG/PYD, the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK, buried the people they executed. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that the number could increase.

In Syria's Afrin, 68 bodies were found in the mass grave where the YPG/PYD, the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK, buried the people they executed. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that the number could increase.

Yesterday, a report was made by the members of the group operating within the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization that bodies were buried in Afrin, a few days before the start of Operation Olive Branch. In the first stage, 35 bodies were found in sacks during the excavations carried out with construction equipment in the region. The work, which was interrupted by the night, started again in the morning. The number of corpses unearthed in the ongoing excavations reached 68.

"THEY ARE MASSACRED BY THE YPG TERRORIST ORGANIZATION"

"A number of civilians in Afrin, whose numbers we do not know, were killed by the YPG terrorist organization. These murdered people were buried in the graves opened with shovels and dozers in the outskirts of Afrin. We want all international organizations to see this crime against humanity committed by the PKK terrorist organization and the PYD terrorist organization" said Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan.

(PHOTOS)

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı