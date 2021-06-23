In Sanliurfa, puppies have been found with their ears cut off
In Sanliurfa, officials found two dogs on the street with their ears severed.

In Sanliurfa, officials found two dogs on the street with their ears severed. Dogs, one of which was three months old, with two ears cut off and one leg broken, and the other one with one ear cut off and diagnosed with scabies, were treated in Gaziantep.

The officials found a puppy with ears cut off in the Birecik district of Sanliurfa, where they went to upon notice. It is understood from the collar that the dog had had an owner before but thrown into the street later. Puppy was brought to Gaziantep by officials and taken for treatment. Veterinarian Gizem Akdemir, who started the treatment by checking the dog, said that they began the necessary medical intervention and the dog would regain its health in a month.

"Our dog has a collar around his neck, which shows that he had a previous owner. Unfortunately, the dog was thrown into the street with his ears cut off and one leg broken. It is strictly forbidden to cut off the ears of animals. Unfortunately, ignorant people do this. If this dog had not been found, especially on these hot summer days, his ears would get worms. The dog is under our protection. We will first heal the ears of a three-month-old dog. We will take care of his broken leg, which we have X-rayed. We will find a nice home for him when he recovers," Akdemir told about the incident.A DOG WITH SCABIES IS ALSO TREATED

On the other hand, It is learned that another dog with an ear cut off was found exhausted on the street in Birecik. The dog brought to Gaziantep by animal ambulance and diagnosed with scabies. Veterinarian Gizem Akdemir said that they started treatment and it will take four months for the dog to fully recover. Akdemir added that people should leave cup of water and feed in front of their homes in hot weather so that animals can survive outside.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

