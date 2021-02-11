IEA: Oil demand to grow by 5.4 million bpd in 2021

The global oil demand will rise by 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.4 million bpd in 2021, but demand will drop by 1.0 million bpd in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the IEA said supply was up by 590,000 bpd to 93.6 million bpd in January.

The IEA expects global supply to drop in February as Saudi Arabia announced significant production cuts.The agency added global implied stock draws increased from 1.56 million bpd in the third quarter of 2020 to 2.24 million bpd in the last quarter of 2020 as OECD industry inventories declined for the fifth month in a row.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı