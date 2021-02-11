IEA: Oil demand to grow by 5.4 million bpd in 2021
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ

IEA: Oil demand to grow by 5.4 million bpd in 2021

11.02.2021 15:21 | Son Güncelleme: 11.02.2021 15:21
IEA: Oil demand to grow by 5.4 million bpd in 2021

The global oil demand will rise by 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.4 million bpd in 2021, but demand will drop by 1.0 million bpd in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Thursday.

The global oil demand will rise by 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.4 million bpd in 2021, but demand will drop by 1.0 million bpd in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report released on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the IEA said supply was up by 590,000 bpd to 93.6 million bpd in January.

The IEA expects global supply to drop in February as Saudi Arabia announced significant production cuts.The agency added global implied stock draws increased from 1.56 million bpd in the third quarter of 2020 to 2.24 million bpd in the last quarter of 2020 as OECD industry inventories declined for the fifth month in a row.

 


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ali Çelebi Özcan Özel Faik Öztrak Mehmet Ali Çelebi Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Buse Varol Barış Manço Burcu Biricik Seren Serengil
Spor Cenk Tosun Deniz Türüç Fatih Terim Abdullah Avcı Ahmet Nur Çebi
Tüm Haberler Türk Milli England İntihar
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: IEA: Oil demand to grow by 5.4 million bpd in 2021 - Son Dakika Haberleri
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 11.2.2021 15:25:00. #1.16#
title