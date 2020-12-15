IEA: Demand for crude oil to drop 8.8M bpd in 2020
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ FOTOGALERİ YAZARLAR TÜMÜ

IEA: Demand for crude oil to drop 8.8M bpd in 2020

15.12.2020 12:55 | Son Güncelleme: 15.12.2020 12:55
IEA: Demand for crude oil to drop 8.8M bpd in 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Tuesday its Oil Market Report for December, forecasting that the world oil demand will annually decline by 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Tuesday its Oil Market Report for December, forecasting that the world oil demand will annually decline by 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020. At the same time, the demand forecast for the next year was reduced down due to "another" downgrade for jet fuel and kerosene demand.

"The understandable euphoria around the start of vaccination programs partly explains higher prices but it will be several months before we reach a critical mass of vaccinated, economically active people and thus see an impact on oil demand. In the meantime, the end of the year holiday season will soon be upon us with the risk of another surge in Covid-19 cases and the possibility of yet more confinement measures," the report noted.

The global oil supply increased by 1.5 million barrels per day in November to reach 92.7 million barrels per day, mainly due to the United States recovering from hurricane-related production halts and increased output in Libyan facilities. Following the report, the prices of oil futures stood slightly in the red.

 


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

İlgili Haberler

THY'nin Kayseri uçağı, sis nedeniyle Nevşehir'e indi
THY'nin Kayseri uçağı, sis nedeniyle Nevşehir'e indi
İlçe merkezine inen ayı ve yavrularıyla selfie
İlçe merkezine inen ayı ve yavrularıyla selfie
Denize inen Pelikanları görenler cep telefonuna sarıldı
Denize inen Pelikanları görenler cep telefonuna sarıldı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri Yazarlar
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Lütfi Elvan Engin Altay Donald Trump Süleyman Soylu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Cem Yılmaz Demet Akbağ Hakan Taşıyan Defne Samyeli
Spor Neymar Okan Buruk Ersun Yanal Ali Palabıyık Malcolm Thomas
Tüm Haberler S 400 Çocuk Rusya Ak Parti
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: IEA: Demand for crude oil to drop 8.8M bpd in 2020 | Haberler.com Güncel
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 15.12.2020 12:59:26. #1.15#
title