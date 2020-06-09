IBM leaving face recognition business
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) revealed in a letter to members of Congress on Monday the company is leaving the general-purpose facial recognition business as it opposes the use of technology which can be utilized for mass surveillance and possible violations of human rights.

09.06.2020 11:41 | Son Güncelleme: 09.06.2020 11:46

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) revealed in a letter to members of Congress on Monday the company is leaving the general-purpose facial recognition business as it opposes the use of technology which can be utilized for mass surveillance and possible violations of human rights.

The company's Chief Executive Arvind Krishna stated that "IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software," adding that the company "firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms."According to an IBM representative cited by Axios, the company will no longer sell and update its products involving facial recognition but will continue to support existing clients.


Kaynak: DHA

