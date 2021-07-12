Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne

Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Ali Gurbuz, who defeated İsmail Koç in the historical Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling, held for the 660th time this year in Edirne, became the chief wrestler.

Ali Gurbuz, who defeated İsmail Koç in the historical Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling, held for the 660th time this year in Edirne, became the chief wrestler.

Tistorical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne. Ali Gurbuz became the chief wrestler after the 48-minute match with his opponent Ismail Koç in the final wrestling. Gurbuz had previously been the chief wrestler in 2011, 2012, and 2019. He became the chief wrestler for the fourth time in this year's wrestling competition.

"I WILL HANG THIS BELT ON MY FATHER'S GRAVE""I am very happy, I am determined. We didn't stop training even when we were suspended. I earned this belt before. This belt is mine, I believe in it wholeheartedly. I will go and hang this belt on my father's grave" said Gurbuz whose father Recep Gurbuz was also a chief wrestler in 1988.

Footage: Footage from wrestling

Ali Gurbuz's victory and getting the cup

(PHOTOS)


Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne
Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne
Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne
Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Hulusi Akar Süleyman Soylu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Bekir Pakdemirli Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Kartal Tibet Acun Ilıcalı Sertab Erener Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Balotelli Şaban Yılmaz Sergen Yalçın Abdullah Avcı Mario Balotelli
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 12.7.2021 13:32:16. #1.15#

title