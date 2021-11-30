Heavy fog in Diyarbakir, some flights canceled - Haberler
Heavy fog in Diyarbakir, some flights canceled

Heavy fog in Diyarbakir, some flights canceled

Some flights were canceled due to the heavy fog in Diyarbakir.The visibility decreased to about 50 meters due to the heavy fog that impacted the city in the morning hours. Drivers proceeded on the roads by turning on the headlights of their vehicles and keeping their distance.

The visibility decreased to about 50 meters due to the heavy fog that impacted the city in the morning hours. Drivers proceeded on the roads by turning on the headlights of their vehicles and keeping their distance. Heavy fog also disrupted air transportation. Diyarbakir-Istanbul and Diyarbakir- Ankara flights were mutually cancelled. Passengers who wanted to exchange their tickets formed long queues.


