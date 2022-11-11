Rihanna Born Again sözleri ne? Rihanna Born Again izle! Rihanna Born Again sözleri!
Dünyaca ünlü şarkıcı olan Rihanna'nın yeni şarkısı Cuma günü müzik platformlarına yüklendi. Hayranları ise Rihanna Born Again sözleri ne? aramasını yaptı. Sevilen sanatçının yeni şarkısı kısa sürede gündemde yerini aldı. İşte Rihanna Born Again sözleri! Rihanna Born Again izle!
Rihanna Born Again sözleri ne? sorusu aratılıyor. Dünyaca ünlü Rihanna'nın yeni şarkısının çıkmasıyla beraber Rihanna Born Again izle! Rihanna Born Again sözleri! aramaları yapıldı. İşte merak edilen şarkının sözleri...
RİHANNA BORN AGAİN SÖZLERİ!
[Verse 1]
I'd give my heart to this place
I'd give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away
I've got enough angels to storm the gates, I'm not afraid
And behold the brave, not have it no other away
I miss the emergence and these moments of you
The mere reflection of me, that mirror can't change its view
[Chorus]
So until those rivers run out
It runs through me
Wherever you are, I'll b? there
We carry on (W? carry on)
Born again
[Verse 2]
I'd give my heart to this place (I'd give my heart to this place)
I'd give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away
And I'd relive this just to see your face again
I know that you'd do the same, born again
[Bridge]
Just tell me what I need to do
I'd die and come back just to love you
Just tell me, I'm begging you
Just tell me what I need to do, oh
[Outro]
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh