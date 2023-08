Muğla Bodrum Limanına 2 Gemiyle Binlerce Yolcu Geldi

Muğla's Bodrum district, an important center for cruise tourism, welcomed 2,231 passengers with 2 ships. Norwegian Jade, a 294-meter-long cruise ship with 2,159 passengers under the Bahamian flag, and Emerald Azurra, a 110-meter-long cruise ship with 72 passengers under the Bahamian flag, docked at Bodrum Cruise Port. After customs procedures, passengers disembarked from the ships and took a walk at Paşatarlası and Kumbahçe beaches, visited tourist attractions, went shopping, and swam in the sea. Norwegian Jade, coming from Mykonos Port, mainly carries passengers from the US and Israel, while the other cruise ship coming from Kuşadası Port has British passengers.