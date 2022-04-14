Bade - Fragile (Official Video)
#Bade yeni single'ı #Fragile ile tüm dijital platformlarda yayında.
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/fragile-single/1616026507'ls=1 Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/album/4LgNaOfIQ24KSz3SENag21
Bade - Fragile Şarkı Sözü: Staring at the floor Tryna get my thoughts straight Got a loaded headspace Losing my faith Fake scenarios They got me too caught up Overthinking all day and I hit replay
I need some clarity For my sanity Lost in the haze
I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim I'm tryna hold it in Collecting tears in my eyes I'm so fragile
Got a glass of wine on my bedside table Stumbling on my way to the bedroom I drink till I'm numb Write till I run out of words Unstable
Got a rock on my chest I feel so oppressed Put my mind at rest Wake me up when it's all over
Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in
Söz & Müzik/ Music & Lyrics: Bade Aranje/ Arrangement: Markel Badallo & Nacho Larraza Buzuki/ Bouzouki: Konstantions Revelas Miks/ Mixing: Erkan Adlin Mastering: Dave Collins Yapım/ Label: Doğulu Music Yapımcı/ Producer: Kenan Doğulu
Yönetmen/ Director: Irmak Altıner Prodüktör/ Producer: Ayşe Gülru Sarpel Görüntü Yönetmeni/ Director of Photography: Irmak Altıner Koreograf/ Choreographer: Ekin Bernay Yürütücü Yapımcı/ Executive Producer: Armin Farzini
Menajerlik Şirketi/ Management Firm: Clandio Community Sanatçı Temsilcisi/ Artist Representative: Armin Farzini
Styling: Mert Yemenicioğlu Saç/ Hair Artist: Nuri Şekerci Makyaj/ Makeup Artist: Erge Eryalaz
Gaffer: Mehmet Toz Steadicam Operatörü/ Steadicam Operator: Ali Küçük Focus Puller: Ahmet Açıkkol Işık Ekibi/ Light Department: Ahmet Murat, Aykut Yılmaz, Emre Çakır Set Amiri/ Set Supervisor: Hasan Akbal Rental: Film Marka Işık Rental/ Light Rental: Hundez Film Işık
