Young man died, his stray dog ??'Comrade' waited by the grave

Young Man Umit Ceylan (35) lost his life by falling into an elevator shaft in DUZCE. The stray dog ??that Umit Ceylan (35) took care of and named 'Comrade', did not leave his grave during the funeral and sat by the young man's grave after the funeral.

The incident occurred yesterday on the site in Konuralp District. Umit Ceylan, entered the building to leave cargo, called for an elevator. Ceylan, was distracted and didn't notice that the cabin did not come despite the elevator door being opened, and he fell into the space one floor below when he took a step. Then the elevator cabin descended on Ceylan and the young man lost his life immediately.

Scenes from Comrade near the grave