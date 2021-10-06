Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Yavuz drilling ship sailed through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea to participate in oil and natural gas exploration. The Coastal Safety Rescue tugboat accompanied the ship's passage through the Bosphorus.The Drilling ship named 'Yavuz', which was purchased by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO)

Yavuz drilling ship sailed through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea to participate in oil and natural gas exploration. The Coastal Safety Rescue tugboat accompanied the ship's passage through the Bosphorus.

The Drilling ship named 'Yavuz', which was purchased by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation ( Tpao ) company in 2018 to participated in oil and natural gas exploration activities in the Mediterranean. The 'Yavuz' drilling ship, which departed from Haydarpasa Port at around 12.00, entered the Bosphorus. The ship completed the strait crossing in approximately 2 hours accompanied by a Coastal Safety Rescue tugboat. Yavuz turned his route to Filyos Port for the installation of the removed poles in order to participate in oil and natural gas exploration activities in the Black Sea. The passage of the drill ship through the Bosphorus was also viewed from the air.


- Istanbul
Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Vladimir Putin Fuat Oktay Mustafa Şentop
Magazin Düm Tek Tek Mustafa Keser Seren Serengil
Spor Ali Koç Burak Yılmaz Aykut Kocaman Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Şans Oyunları Yemek Tarifleri Amelia Hamlin Numan Kurtulmuş
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: Yavuz drilling ship sailed to the Black Sea - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 06.10.2021 16:23:42. #1.12#