Visitors flock to the Ancient City of Phaselis, as excavations are still ongoing

Phaselis Ancient City in Antalya's Kemer district has become one of the indispensables of local and foreign tourists with its beaches where history and nature are intertwined. Standing out with its perfume production in ancient times, Phaselis was flooded with visitors.

Domestic and foreign guests visited the ancient city, which has the status of a national park, by land vehicles and on a yacht tour by sea. Also known as the place where Alexander the Great stayed during his campaign from Macedonia to India, the Ancient City of Phaselis impressed its visitors with its historical and natural beauty. Visitors to the city also enjoy relaxing under the shade of pine trees in the bays where historical monuments are found.

FOOTAGE

- Detailed sights of phaselis