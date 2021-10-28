Turkish nomads festive in Aydin City

Organized for the 4th time in the Incirliova district of AYDIN, the Yoruk (Nomads) Feast was celebrated with colorful images with the participation of the Yoruks from various provinces of Turkey.

The nomads gathered in Cumhuriyet Square and took their brides with their local clothes on horseback. A cortege march was organized with the Aydin Metropolitan Municipality Women's Janissary Team, and the bride riding a horse was brought to Sulu Park. Performance of the Women's Janissary Band was watched with interest, poems were read and folk songs were sung. The nomads lit the fire of the nomadic torch together. The Yoruks, who played folk dances with their local clothes, were followed with interest by the people around.