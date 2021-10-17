Tourists walking on the pavement in Beyoglu narrowly escaped the accident - Haberler
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
The car, in which the driver lost control of the steering wheel, trying to enter the side street in Beyoglu crashed into the Wall. Tourists walking on the sidewalk at that moment narrowly escaped the accident. The moment of the accident was recorded by security cameras.

The accident occurred in Beyoglu Sishane yesterday evening. A female driver lost control of the car trying to enter the alley. The car first hit the pavement and then the wall. Tourists walking on the sidewalk at that moment narrowly escaped the accident. The driver, who was in shock due to the accident, was calmed by other citizens.

Footage:

Crash moment

(PHOTOS)


500

